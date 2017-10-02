ISLAMABAD: The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like most parts of the country will remain under the grip of hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The synoptic situation has indicated the prevalence of a shallow westerly wave over extreme north of Pakistan.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Pattan 05 mm, Mirkhani 03 mm and Lower Dir 02mm while the highest maximum temperatures recorded was 41 degree Celsius in Turbat, Sibbi and, Sukkur.