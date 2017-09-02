HAFIZABAD - District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz has visited District Jail Hafizabad and release 26 prisoners involved in minor crimes. He reviewed administrative and security arrangements of the jail and expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements, provision of food, healthcare and other facilities to prisoners. He questioned the prisoners about provision of meal, cleanliness of the jail, medical and other facilities. He called upon the jail superintendent to improve facilities for prisoners immediately according to jail manual.