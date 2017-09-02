SARGODHA/KAMALIA/OKARA/KASUR - Authorities across Punjab have chalked out comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security on Eidul Azha and maintain effective cleanliness.

In Sargodha, the Cantonment Board has taken best measures under directives from its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Umer Farooq to ensure cleanliness in the area on Eidul Azha. Umer Farooq told The Nation that special teams of sanitary workers would patrol across the Cantt area to remove offal, bowels, excretions and other remnants of the slaughtered animals. The cantonment board sanitary staff would be equipped with modern pick and wipe articles along with dumpers and tractor-trolleys, the CEO added. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the sanitary staff for keeping the streets, roads and grounds of residential areas clean during Eidul Azha days. "Our prime responsibility is to maintain wholesome atmosphere throughout the Cantt area by disposing of wastes," he pointed out. He claimed that the cantonment board management has always made best efforts to provide basic facilities of life to the residents.

In Kamalia, Deputy Commissioner Moazzam Iqbal Sipra during a meeting of District Peace Committee ordered special arrangements for Eidul Azha. The meeting was attended by DPO Usman Akram Gondal and other officials concerned. The DC said that shelters and clean drinking water must be provided at points of sacrificial animals, adding that the livestock experts along with mobile animal-care vehicles must be present at the temporary livestock markets. The DC said that all the municipal committees would ensure immediate collection of remnants of the sacrificial animals at central places in cities to keep the atmosphere clean. He also advised people to play their due role in keeping their environment clean and collaborate with the sanitary staff.

On the occasion, DPO Usman Akram Gondal highlighted the police steps to maintain peace across Toba Tek Singh district. "We can save our country from terrorism by establishing rule of law in our society," he stated

. He advised Ulema to spread the message of peace and brotherhood among the masses. He appealed to the public to keep a close eye on suspects and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity. Later, the participants prayed for the safety and security of the country.

In Okara, Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad asked all the departments concerned to ensure early removal of bowels of slaughtered animals from the district. Citizens must not face any trouble or embarrassment during Eidul Azha days, she said. She directed the traffic police to take all measures to keep the traffic flow smooth. The DC also advised Rescue 1122 to be alert during Eid days. In Kasur, at least 1,445 policemen, 248 razakars and 548 volunteers would be deployed at 450 mosques, imambargahs and Eidgahs across the district on Eidul Azha.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak, the officials would include an SSP and SP, five DSPs, 26 inspectors, 92 sub-inspectors, 155 assistant sub-inspectors, 124 head constables and 1,033 constables. He said that walk-through gates would be installed at the entrances of sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Cars and motorbikes' parking would be established at least 200 metres away from Eid congregations. Police flanked by Elite Force personnel would conduct patrol in surroundings of public places and Eid congregations. All the security affairs would be monitored from Command and Control Centre at the DPO office. Traffic police personnel would also perform duty at bazaars to ensure smooth flow of traffic. No negligence on the part of officials would be tolerated.

The DPO sought assistance of Ulema, lawmakers, councillors, traders, lawyers and mediamen for peace maintenance. He also advised people to keep a close eye on suspicious elements and inform the police in case of any danger.