Islamabad - Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Sindh Rangers teams with de-watering equipment continued rescue and relief operation in Karachi on Friday, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, a number of localities have been de-watered as part of round-the-clock assistance to the civil administration in clearing the areas affected by rain. Pakistan Army and Rangers’ personnel are helping the local administration to drain the accumulated rainwater from low-lying areas while a number of areas have been cleared of stagnant water, the ISPR said.

Some main routes of the city including Aisha Manzil, Naagan Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Naurus Chowrangi, Ghareebabad Underpass and Liaquatabad underpass have been cleared while work is underway to drain water from Nazimabad underpass, Golimar Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Yousuf Goth, North Karachi, Landi Kotal Chowrangi, Saadi Town and areas of Surjani and Manghopir. Different nullahs of the city are also being cleared to speed up the drainage process, the ISPR said.

Work is also underway to clear various Eidgah grounds of the city where congregations of Eid prayer will be held today. In this regard, Gulshan-e-Jinnah and Nishtar Park have been cleared while the city administration is working to clear some other major Eidgahs.

However, the administration has announced that most of the Eid congregations will be held in mosques in view of the situation of the city and forecast for further rains.

Commander Karachi, Chief Staff Officer of Navy Commodore Ahmed Nadeem Bukhari visited various areas of Karachi today to review the relief and rescue operations carried out by Navy personnel.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter also accompanied him.

According to a press release issued by the Navy spokesperson, the Commodore said that diving, rescue, and fire fighting teams of the navy were busy in providing relief to the people in different areas of Karachi.

He said that 300 people including women and children were rescued from various areas of the city.