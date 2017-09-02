ISLAMABAD - Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker National Assembly has extended his warm greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha falling on 2nd September (today).

In his message, speaker NA said that Eidul Azha reminds us of the great sacrifice laid down by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

He said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) enshrined a wider message for the Muslims that was the message of sacrifice for virtues, humanity, fellow countrymen and also igniting the spirit of patience, and tolerance.

The speaker said that the Eid, day brought happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers and sisters and to include them in our happiness.

"Our acts should help smoothen the social irregularities and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. Only then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society," he said.

Sadiq said that on this day, let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of the entire Ummah.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide all the Muslims to tread the right path and help them follow the true spirit of Islam.

"May Allah help and protect us all. Ameen," Sadiq added.

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also felicitated Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Eidul Azha.

He underlined the significance of this Islamic festival that strengthens the spirit of sacrifice and harmony among the Ummah.