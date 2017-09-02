Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa celebrated first day of Eid-ul-Azha with soldiers, along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Rajgal valley Pakistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations stated,” Pakistan is our country, passion and life.Nothing is above Pakistan.”

"Pakistan is our passion & our life; our lives r for Pak. 'Nothing/ No One' is above country. IA together we'll make it best country", COAS. pic.twitter.com/K8Rc5AyQcV — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2017





General Bajwa while addressing the soldiers said,” Nothing and no one is above our country." He further said that ,“Spending the day with on duty soldiers for the security of country and its people is the best feeling for a soldiers.”

COAS on Eid Day with his soldiers at Rajgal on Pak-Afg Bdr. "Eid on duty for security of Pak & its people is best festivity for us", COAS. pic.twitter.com/NG6pKtQztO — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2017





He also stated that we also want peace in Afghanistan and willing to do whatever it takes to maintain peace in Pakistan.