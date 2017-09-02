ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to Punjab Minister Bilal Yaseen on participating in an election campaign rally in Lahore, violating by-election codes.

According to ECP, the minister has been asked to appear before the commission on September 5, as he has violated the code of conduct for by-election of NA-120 by attending the rally.

It said that the commission will not allow anyone to violate the code of conduct of by-election and legal action will be taken against violators.