ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before ECP in person on September 14 for not offering apology in contempt of court case. ECP warned, in its notification, the action will be taken as per law against Imran if he fails to appear before ECP on the given date. The notification states that instead of submitting a reply to a petition filed by Akbar Sher Babar in ECP, he had submitted a review application containing “derogatory remarks against the Commission thereby scandalising the Commission.”