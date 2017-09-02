GUJRANWALA - Population of Gujranwala division has reached up to 16 million including 7993,077 males and 8129,968 females, according to the new census' report.

There are 5014,156 individuals including 2533,117 males and 2480,828 females in Gujranwala district. In Gujrat district, total population is 2756,110 which include 1335,339 males and 1420,628 females. In Hafizabad district, total population is 1156,957 including 584,823 males and 572,083 females. In Mandi Bahauddin district, total population is 1593,292 out of which 776,205 are males while 816,971 are females. In Narowal district, total population is 1709,757 including 841,950 males and 867,712 are females. The total population of Sialkot district is 3893,672 including 1921,643 males and 1971,746 females.

CONTROL ROOMS SET UP

Motorway police have set up four special control rooms in different cities including Gujranwala, Jhelum, Murree and Kherabad to prevent overcharging in public transport during Eid holidays.

DIG Motorway Police North Zone Abbas Ahsan has directed all the SSPs, DSPs and operations officers to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in public transport during Eid days. The bus drivers and conductors will be taken by surprise and will be punished as per the law if they found overcharging the passengers.