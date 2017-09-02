Oneeba Afzaal

The city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia has always been the spiritual center of the Islamic faith. The world's 1.3 billion Muslims genuflect in its direction during prayers. But in the last months of Islamic year, Islam's holiest city becomes even more vital, as an estimated 2.5 million pilgrims make their once-in-a-lifetime journey to the site for performing Haj.

Haj, attended by millions of pilgrims each year, is the fifth and final pillar of Islam. It takes place in the month of Zilhaj which is the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. All able-bodied Muslims are required to perform it once in their lifetime. The Haj is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and start fresh. Many seek to deepen their faith on the Haj.

The origins of the Haj date back to 2,000 B.C. when Ismael (A.S.), the infant son of the prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) and Bibi Hajra were stranded in the desert. With Ismael (A.S.) close to death from thirst, Bibi Hajra ran back and forth between the hills of Safa and Marwa looking for water until Jibril (A.S.) touched down to earth and created a spring of fresh water for the baby, known as the Well of Zemzem.

The Haj consists of a five-day journey, required by all physically and financially able Muslims, to Mecca and the nearby holy sites of Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah. Once there, pilgrims perform a series of rituals to unify themselves with other believers, absolve themselves of their sins and pay tribute to God.

The ultimate rite of passage during the Haj is circling the Kaaba, located in the centre of the Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca. During the Haj, vast swells of worshippers seeking forgiveness circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise, seven times. Pilgrims enter into a state of spiritual purity known as "ihram" that is aimed at shedding symbols of materialism, giving up worldly pleasures and focusing on the inner self over outward appearance.

Women forgo makeup and perfume and wear loose-fitting clothing and a head covering, while men dress in seamless, white terrycloth garments. The white garments are forbidden to contain any stitching, a restriction meant to emphasize the equality of all Muslims and prevent wealthier pilgrims from differentiating themselves with more elaborate garments.

Muslims are forbidden from cutting their hair or trimming nails while in ihram. It is also forbidden for pilgrims to argue, fight or lose their tempers during the Haj. Inevitably, though, the massive crowds and physical exhaustion of the journey test pilgrims' patience and tolerance.

The Haj begins in Mecca, with a smaller pilgrimage called the "Umrah". To perform the Umrah, Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to Allah then walk between the two hills traveled by Bibi Hajra. Mecca's Grand Mosque, the world's largest, encompasses the Kaaba and the two hills.

After spending the night in the massive valley of Mina, where almost 160,000 tents are set up to house them, the pilgrims head to Mount Arafat some 20 kilometres east of Mecca, for the pinnacle of the pilgrimage.

Around sunset, pilgrims head to an area called Muzdalifa. They spend the night there and pick up pebbles along the way that will be used in a symbolic stoning of the devil back in Mina. The last three days of the Haj are marked by three events: a final circling of the Kaaba, casting stones in Mina and removing the ihram. Men often shave their heads at the end in a sign of renewal.

The final days of Haj coincide with Eidul Azha, or the festival of sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. During the three-day Eid, Muslims slaughter sacrificial animals and distribute the meat to the poor. Haj is one of most important pillars of Islam and it is one of greatest religious duties.

Holy Qur’an says in a short and meaningful sentence:

“It is on people for the sake of Allah to perform Haj of his house, anyone who is able to undertake the journey to him.” (2:196)

And it says below this verse:

“And anyone who disbelieves (and renounces Haj, has impaired himself), Allah is not in need of any of his created ones in the worlds.”(3:97) The sentence “It is on people for the sake of Allah …” adding the definition of “disbelieves” (infidelity) for people who renounce the obligatory Haj. This clears shows it’s extraordinary importance in Islam.

Hadith from Imam Sadiq (A.S.): “Persons who perform Haj and Umrah are guests of Allah. He will grant them their wishes and any prayer that they recite will be accepted. And if they pray for intercession about a person it will be accepted … and if they die in this way Allah will forgive all of their sins”.

Also, in another Hadith that:

“Nothing compares with the accepted Haj and it has no reward other than heaven!” “A Person who performs Haj purifies himself from sins like the day that he was born”.

And this is the greatest gift, and the best honor and the highest reward.