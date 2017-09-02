ISLAMABAD/lahore - The Chinese government on Friday said that the firm Jiangsu Yabaite Technology Co. Ltd that is accused to have been involved in a Multan metro bus corruption scandal does not work in Pakistan.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Lijian Zhao, took to social networking site Twitter and posted that Yabaite made some fake letters to cheat the government and was punished.

In another post, Zhao said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transparent and clean and also urged to report to the embassy if there is anything wrong in this regard.

Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue had summoned Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials on September 7.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, said that SECP has been directed to make a briefing on the Multan metro bus project and the inquiry being conducted by the China’s regulator, adding that the China’s regulator has investigated the Multan metro bus project corruption case, and sent a letter to SECP, on which the Parliament should be briefed.

A private TV channel, naming the said company, accused the Punjab government of transferring through its bank account $17 million in league with its Pakistani Partner Capital Engineering and Construction Company (Private) Limited.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif vehemently denied the allegations. Addressing the media on this issue, the CM said that “corruption of not a single penny was committed in the project which cost Rs29billion.”

He vowed to accept any penalty and if corruption of a penny would be found out in the Multan Metro. He also asked this specific media section to take back the allegations or bring fore the evidence and proofs to endorse its stand within two days which passed on Friday.

Now the Chinese mission has also cleared the dust by denying any company by the name of Yabeite engaged to any development business in Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said on his official Twitter account that “I bow by head before Him (Allah, almighty) for it isn’t my vindication alone, it is a magnificent vindication of all my colleagues, government of Punjab and above all enhancement of respect of the people of Pakistan in the eyes of our great Chinese friends.”