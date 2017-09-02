Mutahhida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan survived an assassination attempt in Buffer Zone area of Karachi today.

Hassan remained unhurt in the attack but as per news reports four other people got injured in the attack.

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari tweeted that attackers were in police uniform and during gun attack, three guards of Hassan got injured while one was killed in result og gun wounds. One passerby kid was also killed in result of firing.

While talking to media, Hassan stated that he was targeted after he came out of Masjid after offering Eid prayer.

Meanwhile Interior Minister Sindh Anwar Syal stated that complete security was given to MQM leader and he has personally talked with Izharul Hassan.

Furthermore, DG Rangers Sindh also visited the residence of MQM-P leader.