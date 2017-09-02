RAWALPINDI - A murder convict prisoner languishing at Adiala Jail died of cancer at the Combined Military Hospital here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Azad, resident of Chontra.

According to details, the authorities of Adiala Jail brought Azad to the CMH on August 31 for treatment of his protracted cancer. However, he died yesterday during his treatment.

His dead body was later handed over to his heirs for burial.

The jail authorities informed media that the condemned prisoner was arrested by Chontra police in 2013 in connection with a murder case. Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Navid Iqbal awarded Azad the capital punishment on November 30, 2013 with imposing Rs 200,000 as fine.