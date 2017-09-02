ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Rawalpindi had given Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf a chance to record his statement in the former premier Benazir Bhutto murder case through video link or Skype but he did not respond in this regard, says the judgment.

According to the ATC judgment, the third set of the accused was Pervez Musharaf, the then president of Pakistan.

During the trial, his application for exemption from personal attendance was accepted by the then ATC-I judge on August 20, 2013. Till the conclusion of the prosecution evidence and at the time of recording of his statement, he was repeatedly summoned by the court and his non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued on April 17, 2017. On April 29, 2017, the statement of Shahab Azeem, the FIA Deputy Director, was recorded regarding the non-execution of warrants of arrest.

It said, “however before initiating the proceeding under section 87/88 CrPC against the accused Pervaiz Musharaf, an option was given to him to record his statement through video link or Skype but even then he did not show any response to record his statement. Resultantly, there was no other option left with the court except to separate the trial proceeding of the accused Gen Pervaiz Musharaf under section 540-A CrPC, therefore, to the extent of his trial, proceedings were separated vide order 8.5.2017. While relying on his deliberate absence from the court, the statement of process server recorded on 29.4.2017 is sufficient to declare him a proclaimed offender in this case.”

The judgment further said that “proceedings under section 88 CrPC shall be initiated and his perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest be issued. This court is directed to prepare a separate file regarding the proceedings under 88 CrPC against the accused Pervaiz Musharaf”.

NOKHAIZ SAHI