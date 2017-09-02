ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has received a low number of applications to clear the blocked computerized national identity cards (CNICs) —a total of 1,62,315 in number — indicating that a number of cards were issued to foreign nationals illegally.

The Ministry of Interior through a notification issued on the basis of the recommendations of the parliamentary committee had given a one-time chance to 162,315 CNIC-holders, whose cards were blocked permanently suspecting them as confirmed aliens. Nadra had named such permanently blocked cards as ‘complex cases’.

However, only 5,513 such CNIC-holders have so far applied for the clearance of their blocked cards since the ministry issued the notification in April 2017, a document prepared by the Nadra says.

Of the total permanently blocked card holders, 45,405 were from Punjab, 40,390 Sindh, 49,915 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 24,507 to Balochistan, 1,973 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 125 from Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the document, of the 5,513 applications, 2064 CNICs have been cleared, 26 permanently cancelled and 34, 23 cases are under process.

The notification of the Ministry of Interior said that the blocked CNICs of suspected confirmed aliens (complex cases) would go under the scrutiny of the District Level Committees (DLCs) and each committee would comprise deputy commissioner as its president and district police officer, assistant director Nadra and each representative from Inter Services Intelligence as well as Intelligence Bureau as its members.

According to the notification, an MNA of the respective district will monitor the progress but responsibility of the verification will remain with the deputy commissioner or political agent in cases of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). The district committees were asked to decide the verification status of the blocked CNICs within 30 days.

However, these DLCs could be formed in 147 districts including 37 in Punjab, 28 in Sindh, 31 each in Balochistan and KP including FATA and 10 each in AJK and GB. While such committees could not be formed in 33 districts including eight districts in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, one in Baluchistan and 12 in KP.

Essentially, the NADRA had blocked around 3,18,167 CNICs on the report of verifying agencies during its National Re-verification Programme (NRVP) launched after the killing of Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour and vigilance reports. However, Ministry of Interior on January 5 formed a review committee after a number of parliamentarians raised concerns that Nadra had blocked CNICs of a number of genuine Pakistani citizens suspecting them as aliens and had asked for unblocking of such cards. The ministry formed the review committee comprising 17 parliamentarians and headed by National Assembly deputy speaker to oversee NRVP of Nadra and supervise the handling of blocked CNICs.

After a series of meetings of the review committee, it was decided that the blocked CNICs should be segregated into two categories — “routine cases” comprising suspected cases and “complex cases” comprised of confirmed aliens or those cases detected during NRVP.

The Ministry of Interior in its April 2017 notification said that the NADRA would look into the routine cases that were 155,852 in number while complex cases would be reviewed by the DLCs. The ministry also decided that the routine cases should be temporality unblocked till a final review in these cases.

In the light of the orders of the ministry, the Nadra formed 80 zonal boards to review routine cases. Of the 155,852 cases, 12,828 applicants have applied for clearance, and 4,960 cases have been cleared, 507 CNICs cancelled and 7,361 are under process. The NADRA through a courier company had served notices on 21,841 CNIC holders and through the Pakistan Post has delivered notices to 29,734 CNIC holders. Thus, a total of 51,575 notices have been delivered in temporary cases.

An official of the NADRA said that the delay in the clearance of permanently blocked cards was due to not approaching of DLCs by the card holders despite an awareness campaign launched through newspapers. In addition to that, some applicants don’t have requisite documents, a late response to verification by issuing authorities and the issue of non-availability of the president and members of DLCs are some of the causes of delay, he said.

He admitted that the low number of applicants was an indication that most of the cards have been issued to Afghan nationals illegally.





