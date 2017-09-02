ISLAMABAD - Encouraged by his successful GT Road trip back home, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would continue his mass-contact campaign, and would be addressing a large public gathering in Abbottabad on September 10.

Party leaders informed The Nation that an elaborate programme of the former premier’s mass-contact campaign across the country was chalked out and heart of Hazara Division was picked as the starting point of the rallies keeping in view the party’s popularity in the area.

The focus of the former PM Nawaz Sharif’s mass-contact would remain on Punjab, the stronghold of the ruling PML-N with the aim to erase the stigma of corruption on the leadership and to make the electorate realise that Nawaz Sharif and his family members were subjected to victimisation.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that by the time Nawaz Sharif would start addressing public gatherings the new party president would also be in place and most likely Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be made the next party head.

For the public gathering in Abbottabad, the party leadership had already assigned the task to party leaders from the area including Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Captain (retired) Safdar.

Though the party leaders were not sharing the details of his public addresses across the Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa owing to security reasons, the provincial office-bearers, former ticket holders and members of the PML-N were already assigned the task to make preparations for the public meetings in their respective areas.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that during his visit to Multan the former premier Nawaz Sharif would also visit the residence of Makhdoom Javed Kashmi and most likely Hashmi would be rejoining the PML-N.

Nawaz, sons offer Eid prayers in London

INP adds: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday offered Eidul Azha prayers in Pakistani High Commission in London. His sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were also with him on the occasion. Talking to media, he said that his wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition is now better. Nawaz Sharif told that he will formally address the media in next couple of days.

Nawaz Sharif reached London on Thursday morning to meet his wife who is suffering from throat cancer. He also met the doctors who assured him that her wife’s disease is curable but will require her to stay in the hospital for the next few weeks.

Earlier, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer on August 22 after she went to London for an unexpected checkup on August 17. She was due to lead her campaign in the NA-120 by-polls which are scheduled on September 17.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) didn’t change their candidate for the much hyped by-polls and Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, is leading the election campaign on behalf of her mother.

Our Staff Reporter