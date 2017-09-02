KHYBER AGENCY - The Pakistan security forces on Friday greeted Eidul Azha celebrations to Afghan security forces and presented them sweets at Torkham border.

It is important to be mentioned here that Afghanistan observed Eidul Azha with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In a simple gathering, the Pakistani forces official Lieutenant Col Mubashir greeted the Eid celebration to his Afghan counterpart, Col Nisar. Sweets and gifts were also presented to the Afghan officials as a good gesture.

The Afghan border security officials thanked the Pak officials and said Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two brotherly neighbouring countries and will always share together moments of joy and grief, the Afghan official remarked.

Since long, it is a tradition that as good omen officials of the both countries exchange salutation on the occasion of their independence days or any religious rites day.





AHMAD NABI