KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his Eidul Azha message has reached out to neighbour Pakistan offering "comprehensive negotiations" to bring peace to their troubled relationship.

Like most Muslim countries, Afghanistan celebrates Eid on Friday while in Pakistan the holiday is celebrated on Saturday.

"Peace with Pakistan is our national agenda," said Ghani while also urging insurgents to lay down their weapons.

Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of harbouring Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad says its enemies have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The two countries also squabble relentlessly over the border that separates their two countries. Known as the Durand Line, Afghanistan refuses to accept it as the international border. Firefights between the armies have broken out as Pakistan seeks to fence it.

"We want peace that is based on unanimous political views," the Afghan president said, adding that the world now knows that it is not possible to pressurise Afghanistan into doing anything.

In his address in the president house, Ghani said the country was ready to take steps for regional peace and stability, based on logical debate and reasoning.

"I am reaching out for peace to everyone," he said. "Because peace is God's commandment."

He urged insurgents to lay down their weapons, adding that the offer for peaceful negotiations was open for all including the Taliban but Afghanistan will not bow down in front of any entity.

