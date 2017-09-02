LAHORE - NAB regional offices yesterday forwarded four references against the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar to the headquarters for final review and filing before the accountability courts - after approval of the executive board.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi offices of the National Accountability Bureau also suggested a number of measures to help the prosecution in proceedings against the accused.

NAB Lahore suggested freezing all assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a media report.

The Lahore Office also recommended putting the names of Nawaz and his three children – Hassan, Hussain and Maryam – on the Exit Control List (ECL) to bar foreign travel.

The Supreme Court had directed the anti-graft watchdog to prepare three references against Sharifs, of which one was regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills while the other two were about London flats and 16 offshore companies held by the Sharif family. The court had ordered filing a fourth reference in the accountability court against Ishaq Dar.

The apex court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif on July 28 in Panama Papers case for non-declaration of his receivables – salary from a company of his son Hasan Nawaz, though he had not withdrawn it – considering it assets.

According to sources, meetings were held at the NAB Lahore and Rawalpindi offices under their respective Directors General on Friday.

NAB Lahore then forwarded two references to the headquarters; one against the ownership of London’s Avenfield apartments - recommending seizure of Sharif family’s properties and freezing of bank accounts.

The second reference forwarded by NAB Lahore is against Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his means.

NAB Rawalpindi forwarded one reference against Sharifs over the purchase of the Azizia Steel Mills and another over family’s owning different industrial assets - including the Hill Metal Establishment.

As for recommendations of seizing the properties and freezing of accounts, no immediate action had been taken on these by the NAB chairman.

According to sources, the recommendation of putting the names of the accused on the ECL was made a fortnight ago but no action was taken in that regard too, allowing Nawaz to leave for London to meet her ailing wife.