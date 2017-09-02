GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, goats and other valuables in 25 robbery and theft incidents over the past 4 hours.

According to police sources, in Wahndo, two armed men intercepted Husnain and deprived him of Rs120 thousands, three cellphones at gunpoint, in Gujranwala Saddr police limits, robbers looted Rs50,000 and four goats from Salman while Shamim was also deprived of Rs58,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones.

In Tatleywali, four armed men snatched four goats worth Rs130,000 from Munir, at Kot Ladha, bandits looted Rs83,000 and four cellphones from Ikram and Asif, in Dhulley area armed men entered in the shop of Fayyaz and snatched Rs47,000, in Model Town area dacoits looted Rs35,000 and two cellphones from Shafqat, in Wazirabad Saddr Police limits, armed men snatched Rs60,000, three cellphones and gold chain from Habib, and in Tatlewali armed men took away five goats from Sharif.

In Gujranwala Saddr area, dacoits snatched Rs15,000, applied for motorcycle and two cellphones from Muneeb, at Ahmed Nagar armed men looted four goats from Ansar, Shani was deprived of Rs22,000, gold ornaments and cellphones by armed men, at Aroop bandits looted Rs.100 thousands, two goats and two cellphones from Mansha, in Kamoke city area, armed men snatched Rs55,000, three cellphones from Moeen, and in Wazirabad Saddr Police limits, armed men looted Rs110,000 and two cellphones from Shakeeb.

In Gujranwala Saddr area swindlers took away five goats from Khuram, at Aroop Rashid was deprived of Rs25,000, two cellphones from Rashid, in Alipur Chattha dacoits took away Rs80,000, two cellphones and three goats from Nawaz, in theft incidents unknown thieves swept the houses of Yousaf, Jehangir, Asghar and Asif while motorcycles of Mukarram and Iqbal were stolen from different places.

Meanwhile, a female thief was held red handed while stealing cell phone at District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala. It was reported that a beggar woman namely Nanhi entered in a private room of DHQ hospital and tried to pick the cellphone of a citizen meanwhile a visitor witnessed this and caught the beggar woman.