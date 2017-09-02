ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Friday that eradication of corruption was the top priority of the anti-graft body and it has so far recovered Rs288 billion looted money.

He said that the present management had taken various measures to revamp the NAB. He said that the NAB devised a comprehensive quantified grading system in 2014 in order to review and further improve the performance of officials.

He said that the NAB has organized SAARC seminar in Islamabad and the member countries appreciated the anti-corruption strategy adopted by NAB.

“The NAB has also been selected as the first Chairman of SAARC countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan as well as the NAB, he said.

He said that in order to further improve the capacity building of investigation officers of NAB, the National Crime Agency (NCA) the UK has carried out training need analysis (TNA) for NAB. He said the contents of five courses have been finalized and the first course will start from October 2 in six identified fields by experts. He said that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also in the pipeline between the NAB and the NCA for cooperation in the anti-corruption work and sharing of training facilities after approval of the authorities at both ends.

He said that NAB has established its own state of the art forensic science lab in Islamabad. “Now the NAB intends to establish National Anti-Corruption Training Academy in Islamabad on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy to further provide training and capacity building courses for its investigation officers and prosecutors.”

The NAB chairman said that the national watchdog in collaboration with HEC has established 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities/colleges as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight and the number of such CBSs would be raised to 55,000 in the current year.