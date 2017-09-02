SADIQABAD - Rahim Yar Khan district has become a stronghold of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and efforts are being made to strengthen the party's network in surroundings.

This was stated by PPP leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan Chang during a meeting with met senior PPP Leader Faryal Talpur.

According to a press release issued by the local PPP office, Mumtaz Khan discussed political situation of RY Khan with the senior PPP leader. He informed her that all-out efforts are being made under the leadership of PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mehmood to make the party successful in the next general elections.

Faryal Talpur said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started conducting public meetings and workers' conventions to revive the party in Punjab. People have now tired of false promises of the incumbent rulers and are joining the PPP, Faryal Talpur said and adding that future belongs to the PPP. She said party tickets will be awarded to loyal and hardworking workers. Faryal Talpur accepted the invitation to visit Nawazabad.

On the other hand, PPP MPA Sardar Raees Ibrahim Khalil claimed that Pakistan would make progress under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He claimed that the PPP would clinch the next general elections. He said that the PPP revival campaign has got a positive feedback from the masses. "Soon, the party will come into power with the public assistance," he added.

JAS ORGANISATION

The Jamaat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) is being organised in Sadiqabad tehsil. The Jamaat organisation has been completed in 15 union council of the tehsil. Secretariat of the Jamaat would soon be established here.

This was stated by JAS Amir Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi and Chief Organiser Haji Afzal Maqbool during a meeting with newly-elected office-bearers of Sadiqabad Press Club here the other day. The JAS leaders congratulated the press club office-bearers over the election.

Labourers' killings condemned

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafiq vehemently condemned the brutal killings of labourers by terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan.

He said while condoling the killing of Saleem with his brother Haji Aslam at Basti Rashidabad here the other day.

On the occasion, he assured the bereaved family of government assistance. He said that the culprits would not find a way to escape and would be awarded exemplary punishment.

He said that the current government has taken effective measures to eradicate terrorism from the country. The minister also prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.