Ansa Razzaq

Eidul-Azha the festival of sacrifice is celebrated all over the world in the last month of “Zilhajj”. It is the second most important festival of Islamic calendar. Muslims celebrate this Eid on 10thZilhajj after performing Hajj.

This Eid is also known as Eid-e-Qurban. This sacrifice makes us remember the occasion when the Prophet Ibrahim’s (A.S) exhibited his willingness to sacrifice his son when God ordered him to do so.

The holy festival celebrates the occasion when Allah appeared to Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) in his dream and asked to sacrifice his son Hazrat Ismail (A.S). The Satan tried to tempt Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) by saying disobey Allah and spare your son. He did not pay attention to him. And when Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) attempted to sacrifice his son, Allah saved Hazrat Ismail (A.S) by the replacement of a sheep and consequently a lamb was slaughtered in the name of Allah.

The Qur'an describes Ibraham as follows: "Surely Abraham was an example, obedient to Allah, by nature upright, and he was not of the polytheists. He was grateful for our bounties. We chose him and guided him unto a right path. We gave him good in this world, and in the next he will most surely be among the righteous."(Qur'an 16:120-121)

The most significant part of this Eid is the sacrificial slaughter of different kind of halal animals.

On Eid day Muslims all over the world forfeit their domestic animals like goat, sheep, cow and camel etc. after sacrificing the animal the meat is distributed among fellows, relatives, neighbours and the poor people. The series of actions of buying and sacrificing holds strange kind of exhilaration and spiritual devotion among people.

There is a condition of sacrifice that the animal should be free from defects. The philosophy behind this belief is that a person should sacrifice best possible thing in the name of Allah. There are some conditions for sacrificial animal, defective animal is not acceptable for sacrifice in the name of Allah.

Eid starts on 10thZilhajj with sacrificial process in morning, and lasts till the sunset of 12thzilhajj. Usually, people offer Qurbani on the 1st day and other offers on later 2 days.

Another condition implies that, if a person is wealthier enough he can also offer Qurbani of his decreased family members or relatives as well. Mark an important point that during Qurbani Allah Almighty only concerned with piety of a person not anything else like meat or money. Holy Quran has clearly stated, “It is neither their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety that reaches Him”(Qur’an 22:37)

The meat from the sacrificed animal is the divided into three parts: one third for the family, one third for relatives and friends and 3rd part is for poor and needy. This distribution is according to the sunnah of Muhammad SAW. So, we can’t store all the meat in our house and it must reach to the required persons. This method of dividing meat into several parts is actually an act that reconnects us to the people living around us.

Now a day, the concept of collective Qurbani is so common because of high prices of sacrificial animals. High prices are a major hurdle in performing the duty. But, condition implies one should not perform qurbani to show his status, it should be performed as a sign of gratitude for the favors bestowed upon a man from His creator.