PESHAWAR - At least three persons including a man and his son were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand Agency on Friday.

Malik Shad Ali, his son Maaz and Faqir Hussain along with others were on way to a nearby mosque at Shati Maina to offer Eidul Azha prayers, when an improved explosive device planted at a roadside went off.

The political administration of the agency said that Malak Shad, Maaz, and Faqir Hussain died on the spot, while Malak Ali Rehman and Malak Kach sustained injuries, who were rushed to the agency headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, however, no arrest was made till filing of this report.

"The improvised explosive device (IED) planted near the mosque exploded when people were returning home after offering morning prayers," Sikandar Shah, a local government official, told AFP.

All those killed and wounded were civilians, Shah said.

An official from the local tribal police confirmed the incident and casualties.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Shah said that local tribesmen had launched an anti-Taliban militia and the incident might be a reaction to that.

The security situation in Mohmand Agency has been volatile for the last many years and at least two terrorist incidents occurred last week in the Ambar area of the agency, killing five tribesmen.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military offensives against insurgents along the northwestern border. But the remnants of militant groups are still able to carry out periodic bloody attacks, particularly in the northwest.

