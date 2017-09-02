KASUR - Kasur tehsil looks like a waste dump due to heaps of garbage and accumulated sewage allegedly due to the indifference of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

According to the report of a survey conducted by The Nation, the sanitary workers remain absent from duty and are rarely witnessed to perform duty. This correspondent approached residents of different localities who alleged that the sanitary workers pay "monthly" to the area supervisors and do not perform duty. Besides, the authorities' indifference has also destroyed sewerage system of the tehsil, they regretted, adding that it has resulted in sewage blockage which has turned several areas into ponds of dirty water. "Residents of different localities have reportedly been fallen victims to diseases due to mosquitoes' bites, who are growing due to sewage accumulation," they expressed their concerns.

They demanded the TMA authorities to look into the grave situation and take effective measures to ensure cleanliness in the area.