Washington - Amid strained relationship with Pakistan, Defence Secretary James Mattis said the United States intends to work with Pakistan to take down terrorists underlining that any responsible nation would want to that.

James Mattis was responding to questions on Pakistan's reaction to the Afghan and South Asia Policy announced by US President Donald Trump last Monday.

Trump hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to terror groups that kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. He also warned Pakistan that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

Mattis did not respond to questions on timeline, if any, for Pakistan to take action against terrorists and terrorist groups. "We intend to work with Pakistan in order to take the terrorists down. I think that's what a responsible nation does," Mattis told Pentagon reporters on Thursday.

At the impromptu news conference at the Pentagon, Mattis said "Yes, I've signed orders to send more US troops to Afghanistan, but it's not complete."

He would not say how many troops are deploying or what their exact roles will be.

Mattis stressed that Afghan forces will remain in the lead, with the extra US troops taking a support role. "By and large, this is to enable the Afghan forces to fight more effectively," Mattis said. "It's more advisers, more enablers," including "fire support" teams, which he declined to specify but which could be artillery units. He said the additional US troops have not yet arrived in Afghanistan.

"I just signed the orders," Mattis said. "It's going to take a couple of days."

Other officials have said the US plans to send as many as 3,900 more troops - which would bring the number of publicly recognized troops in Afghanistan to about 15,000.

Mattis said he and other senior administration officials are scheduled to brief members of Congress on Wednesday about the latest deployments and the new war strategy.

Critics have questioned whether sending a few thousand more troops will make a decisive difference in a war that began when US forces invaded to topple the Taliban regime in October 2001. The Afghan government only controls half of the country and is beset by corruption and infighting.

In another piece of Trump's strategy, he has sought to ramp up pressure on Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring Taliban leaders and other militants that are battling American troops in neighbouring Afghanistan. On Thursday, officials said the US will withhold up to $255 million in military assistance for Pakistan until it cracks down on extremist groups.

Although the Trump administration had floated the possibility of curtailing aid, hitting Islamabad with sanctions or severing its status as a major non-NATO ally, it had been unclear until Thursday exactly what types of measures the administration would pursue, or how quickly.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," Trump said in his speech last month. "But that will have to change."

Trump's administration had faced a Sept 30 deadline to say it planned to spend the $255 million or else lose it. Ahead of that deadline, the administration told Congress that it will indeed use the money but that it is putting a "pause" on spending it or on assigning any funds to specific sales of military equipment to Pakistan.

State Department officials said the funds won't be released until the US sees that Pakistan is more successfully addressing US concerns about havens in the country for groups including the Haqqani network, which is allied with the Afghan Taliban and has been blamed for some of Afghanistan's worst attacks. The officials weren't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

The US has sought before to use aid to Pakistan as leverage to secure its cooperation on Afghanistan, previously withholding Coalition Support Funds. Trump has also dangled the possibility of bringing India - Pakistan's rival - deeper into the Afghanistan process unless Pakistan is more cooperative.

Pakistan has fought for years with the Pakistani Taliban and homegrown extremists but at the same time has tolerated the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. It's widely believed that Afghanistan's Taliban leaders are living in Pakistan and that Pakistani hospitals treat the group's wounded.

Pakistan has cancelled at least three high profile meetings with senior American officials, including a visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to the US to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Pakistan National Assembly passed a resolution alleging that the recent statements of the US President and his senior officials on Pakistan were hostile and threatening. The US, however, insists that it wants Pakistan to take action against terrorist groups.

