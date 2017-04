1965 Indo-Pakistan War Hero Air Marshal Azeem Daudpota passed away today, reported Waqt News.

Chief of Air Staff Sohail Amman expressed deep grief on his demise.

Daudpota famously destroyed Indian artillery during the ’65 War at Wagah-Attari border.

He was awarded Sitar-e-Jurat on his gallantry and bravery during the war.

Air Force spokesperson told the media that his funeral prayers will be offered at PAF Faisal Airbase today after Zuhr prayers.

Daupota was also appointed as head of Zimbabwe Air Force in 1983. Zimbabwean President awarded him Order of Merit on his services.

He also remained Governor Sindh from 1999 to 2000.