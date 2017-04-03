ATTOCK - At least two labourers were killed on Sunday when they lost footing and fell while working on a stone-crushing plant atop a hill within the Sadar Hassanabdal police limits. According to rescue sources, the two labourers identified as Ibrahim, a resident of Mardan and Muhammad Khan, a resident of Dir, suffered fatal injuries after they fell into a deep gorge. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.