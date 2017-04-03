KASUR:- The police claimed to have held 48 suspects during a search operation conducted under National Action Plan across the district here the other day. According to police, a grand search operation was conducted in targeted areas - Mustafabad, Khuddian, Kot Radha Kishan, Chunian, Ellahabad, Kanganpur and Changa Manga - of the district. Besides the district police, personnel of the CIA, elite force and lady constables also participated in the operation.



During the operation, the police searched 600 houses and 900 people were interrogated. The police also conducted biometric verification of 230 suspects while 48 of them were arrested. The police also recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession.