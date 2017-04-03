GUJRANWALA-The district administration has directed all the assistant commissioners (ACs) to resolve the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis on priority basis, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan said.

Addressing the meeting of Overseas Pakistani Commission here, the DC said the main reason behind establishing the commission is to provide relief to overseas Pakistanis in their respective districts across Punjab. On the occasion, he directed officers of the Revenue Department to finalize the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis.

It was also told in the meeting that a total of 226 applications were received by overseas Pakistanis out of which 144 have been finalised while 82 are under consideration.

MPA Abdul Rauf Mughal, CPO Waqas Nazir and assistant commissioners of all tehsils also attended the meeting.