Acting Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Akhtar Shah has challenged the appointment of Salahuddin Mehsud as the new KP police chief in Islamabad High Court.

Akhtar Shah in his petition stated that Salahuddin Mehsud, being a grade-21 officer, cannot be given the post of IG. Currently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consists of six grade-21 officers.

The court issued notices to the Pakhtunkhwa IG and establishment secretary division for replies on the situation.

While suspending the court proceedings, Justice Amir Farooq summoned the contestants on April 5.

Salahuddin’s appointment came two weeks after the retirement of Nasir Khan Durrani, who relinquished his charge as the Inspector General of KP Police on March 16.