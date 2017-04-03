Islamabad - The second Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition is underway near Jhelum, said a press release issued by the ISPR.

Teams from China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Srilanka, Turkey, Thailand and the UK along with eight Pakistan army teams are participating in the competition.

On the second day, the foreign teams entered the competition where they will be tested for their physical fitness, endurance and team spirit.

The team spirit is a narrative-based competition held under very challenging environment. A patrol from every participating team is tasked to infiltrate in a terrorist-infested area, carry out a task and exhilarate.

“All teams are enjoying competition and determined to win,” the ISPR said. The last competition was won by Mangla Corps, Pakistan Army.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa while speaking at the inaugural event said in a veiled reference to India that those wishing to isolate Pakistan will have to retreat from their position.

India had officially announced to isolate Pakistan, but had to eat its bones after Russia declined New Delhi’s request not to participate in the military exercise with Pakistan and instead sent its troops to Pakistan early this year.