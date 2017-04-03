MUZAFFARABAD: An art gallery dedicated to the Pakistan Movement and the Kashmir cause opened its doors to the visitors on Sunday.

AJK premier Farooq Haider inaugurated the Sailani Art Gallery in the state capital Muzaffarabad.

This is the first ever art gallery in the AJK capital showcasing pictures and portraits of social, political, religious, literary figures of heroes of Kashmir freedom struggle and Pakistan Movement.

The gallery has been established by the famous artist of AJK Syed Qasim Sailani. PM Haider appreciated his effort for promoting the message of Kahsmir through art.

Speaking at the occasion he said the state government was supporting social sector particularly education and health. Later talking to the public delegations, he said, government was taking concrete steps to overcome energy shortage in the state.

The federal government is committed to ending load shedding from Pakistan including Azad Kashmir by next year. In this regard he said Patrind hydropower plant will soon start power production which would significantly reduce duration of load shedding in Azad Kashmir.

Regarding formation of local governments, the AJK premier said, local bodies’ elections will be held in Azad Kashmir after completion of census.