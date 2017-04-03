SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the increasing loadshedding of electricity was temporary due to shortage of water in national reservoirs and increase in its demand with start of summer.

Talking to the newsmen, he said that the government was closely monitoring the prevailing situation of loadshedding in the country. He said that this temporary situation would soon be controlled. He said that the government was making efforts to reduce the line losses and to improve the electricity infrastructure across the country.

He also urged the masses to give up unnecessary use of electricity in a bid to give a helping hand to the government for curbing the menace of the energy crisis in Pakistan.

He also said the proposed Sialkot-Lahore Motorway had been extended to Azad Kashmir and would be connected to the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) to open new vistas of socioeconomic development in the region.

He was talking to the party workers after reviewing the pace of progress at Sialkot-Motorway project. He said that the work at the mega project had already been started at various places near Daska, Sambrial and Sialkot. He said that it would be completed within a stipulated period of next one and half years. He said that the project had been extended to Kharian-Gujrat, Dina-Jhelum, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, AJK.

Khawaja Asif also reviewed the progress of the other mega projects including campuses of Agriculture University Faisalabad and Bahria University at Sialkot. He said that the process of establishing the campuses of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Textile University was rapidly under progress. He said that the government has already a special tranche of Rs180 million for NUST campus at Sialkot.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif held an open kutchery at the PML-N House. He listened to the public problems and complaints. He also issued orders on various applications for the urgent relief to the applicants.

On the other side, the supply of water to consumers has been suspended for the last two days following the disconnection of 34 electricity connections of Sialkot Municipal Corporation due to non-payment.

A total sum of Rs14 million is outstanding against the Municipal Corporation. The supply of water remained suspended in several residential areas including Naikapura, Model Town, Kashmiri Muhallah, Rangpura, Muhallah Awanaan, Muhallah Shujaabad, Shafi Da Bhatta and surrounding areas due to which the people have been suffering great ordeal in getting the water for drinking and other purposes.

Two days ago, the Gepco officials had disconnected 34 electricity connections of Sialkot Municipal Corporation (MCS) due to the prolonged non-payment. The Gepco officials claimed that these arrears had been pending for the last two and half years and despite the repeated warning notices issued by the Gepco, the Municipal Corporation officials were reluctant to clear these dues. Thus, Gepco disconnected the electricity connections.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar has expressed grave concern over the disconnection of the electricity connections. He termed it a great pity with the people. He said that Gepco has overcharged Rs13.7 million to the Municipal Corporation due to which the MC was reluctant to pay the dues. He added that the MC was ready to pay the actual bills.

GOVT CLAIMS REPEATED: The government said that it had successfully put the country on the highway to political and economical stability due to effective policies.

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt stated this while addressing the party workers at PML-N House Paris Road Sialkot.

He said that the Pak Army's anti-terrorism operations has broken the backbone of the terrorists, adding that the government was committed to weeding out terrorism from the country. Earlier, he inaugurated the sewerage pipeline and road project in Shahabpura-Sialkot. He said that Rs.175 million would be spent on the project.

On the other side, the concerned officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation sealed illegal eight gas cylinders’ refilling shops in various parts of Sialkot city during a crackdown. Meanwhile, the police have also registered separate cases against the accused owners of these shops.