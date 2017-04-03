KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Monday gave approval for issuing red warrants to arrest Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and two other MQM leaders through Interpol.

The MQM founder and other two leaders, MQM Convener Nadeem Nusrat and Suhail Zaidi, are suspected of involvement in the murder case of former managing director of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation Shahid Hamid.

The ruling was announced on the basis of evidences provided by the interior ministry.

This should be noted that earlier a red warrant was issued against the MQM founder to arrest him through Interpol in Dr Imran Farooq murder case. However, Interpol had turned down the request because of lack of evidences.

The MD KESC was murdered at his residence in 1997. Three motorcycle riders opened fire on him while he was leaving for his office. An MQM worker, Saulat Mirza was executed in May, 2015, while one of his accomplices, Minhaj Qazi was arrested last year in this case.