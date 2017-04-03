Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal GN Davies, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Monday Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Both parties discussed matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation in the meeting.

Chief of the Royal Australian Air Forces appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.