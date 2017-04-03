GUJRANWALA/PHOOLNAGAR-Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 20 different incidents here on Sunday.

According to police, armed men snatched Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Rashid in Peoples Colony while in the Ghakkar Police precincts, Asif was deprived of Rs15,000, a motorcycle and cellphone at gunpoint. In Kamoke Saddr area, Javed and his family was deprived of Rs80,000, gold ornaments and cellphones while in Ahmednagar, bandits took away Rs109,000, a cellphone and gold ring from Nawaz. Similarly, Muzammal was deprived of Rs35,000 and cell phones in the area.

In Tatley Wali, robbers looted Rs40,000 and a cellphone from Shabbir while in Wazirabad Saddr area, armed men took away Rs40,000 and gold locket from Arif.

In the Dhulley Police precincts, swindlers deprived Abdul Hadi of Rs20,000 and cell phones while in Sohdra, dacoits snatched Rs50,000 and gold ornaments from Iqbal and his family. In Nowshera Virkan, bandits snatched Rs122,000 and cellphones from Wazir Ghuman.

On the other hand, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Nawaz and the shops owned by Khawar and Nadeem. Similarly, cars of Amjad and Saeeed and the motorcycles owned by Naeem, Rizwan, Fahad, Babar and Hannan were lifted from different places.

Likewise, dacoits looted a shopkeeper at gunpoint next to public secretariat of Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan here in Phoolnagar the other day.

According to locals, two armed men took away Rs100,000 from Bota Karyana Shop owned by Shabeer Bhatti. The shop is located next to the public secretariat of Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal Khan. The dacoits also fired shots into the air and fled away. On information, the police reached the spot and during investigation, it was revealed that the CCTV cameras, installed at the public secretariat were non-operational.

Instead of sympathising with victims of the dacoity, the Pattoki Police DSP Nasrullah Niazi and the City Police SHO mistreated them and insisted to register a theft case.