ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from contesting by-polls in four constituencies.

ECP issued this order after PTI failed to conduct intra-party elections in the prescribed time. Moreover, ECP has slapped ban of two months on the conduction of intra-party elections.

The constituencies included Punjab’s PP-23 Chakwal, Sindh’s PS-81 Sanghar, PK-54 Mansehra and in Kohistan’s PK-82.

The by-election in PP-23 Chakwal is scheduled on April 18, in PS-81 Sanghar on April 20 whereas PK-54 Mansehra and PK-82 Kohistan will witness the by-polls on May 10.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that PTI is going to challenge this decision in Islamabad High Court (IHC) as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed legal aides to prepare petition in this regard.

Petition will pledge IHC to declare ECP’s decision illegal and unconstitutional.