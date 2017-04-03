ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has presided over a conference of heads of the Consular missions to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

The step was taken in line with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's directives over overseas Pakistanis.

Heads of Consular mission from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston attended the conference in which matters related to Consular services, community affairs and Pakistani diaspora's role in expansion of trade and investment were discussed, said a Press release issued here on Sunday.

Ambassador Chaudhry underscored that improvement in Consular services and community facilitation would be accorded the highest priority.

He emphasised that the Pakistani missions in the US should utilise the community's feedback to further improve services.

He advised the officers to ensure easy accessibility for the community.

Aizaz also outlined his plan to involve the diaspora in strengthening economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and the US.

The Ambassador vowed to reach out to the diaspora in every corner of the US.

He announced to undertake regular visits to all the Consulates and their areas of jurisdiction in order to acquire first-hand information about the community's concerns and enlist their support in bridge-building between the two countries.

In a day-long meeting, the Consuls General resolved to implement new and innovative measures to further improve the standards of service delivery.

They also agreed to make concerted efforts to work shoulder to shoulder with the diaspora in promoting and deepening Pak-US ties.