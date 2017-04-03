PESHAWAR - Four missiles were fired into parts of Upper Kurram Agency from inside Afghanistan on Sunday. A shop was completely destroyed in the incident.

“Luckily, no loss of life was reported in the incident,” the local political administration informed The Nation.

Officials in the political administration said that one of the missiles hit a shop in Shungak, and another fell near a mosque in the same area. They said that the shop was completely destroyed. Similarly, the other two missiles landed in a graveyard located at Kachkeena locality of the agency. They said that it was confirmed that all the four missiles were fired from Paktia province of Afghanistan. No casualties were reported in the missiles attack, the officials said.

However, the incident created panic among the residents of the areas. Following the incident, the political administration officials and the security forces rushed to the area.

Kurram Agency is one of the sensitive agencies, and this latest incident occurred in the area where militants have reportedly killed at least 23 people and injured over 40 others in a car-bomb explosion, two day ago in Parachinar.

Later, through a message to the media, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), a faction of the TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOLDIER MARTYRED IN SWA BLAST

INP adds: A security force personnel was martyred while another was injured in an explosion in South Waziristan Agency on Sunday morning, according to the political administration.

The explosion occurred when their vehicle hit a landmine in the area. Immediately after the incident, the FC and other security forces reached the scene and started search operation to nab the culprits.