HAFIZABAD-The Kassesay Police claimed to have arrested four drug-peddlers during raids carried out in four different villages.

The lawmen also seized two kg of opium and 50 litres of liquor from their possession, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to police source, the police raided Thatha Noor Shah and arrested notorious drug-peddler Intizar Hussain with one kg of opium. The police nicked Khalid from Kot Chian with 500 gram of opium. Similarly in another raid, the policemen nailed Qasim and recovered 500 grams of opium from his possession. The police also raided the den of Imdad and Zaheer and seized 49 litres liquor from their possession. The police have registered separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, during combing operation, the police rounded up two Afghan nationals identified as Khawaja Nizamuddin, son of Abdul Ghafoor and Ziaul Haq, son of Abdul Karim. The police registered cases against them under Foreign Act.

Only honest cops can fight crime: IGP

OKARA-The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab has said that only honest and courageous police officials can fight against crime. Mushtaq Sukehra was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Haveli Lakha police station building. The IGP was received by MNA Mian Moeen Khan Wattoo and DPO Hassan Asad Alvi. On the occasion, Mr Sukhera said that since Okara is his home district, he had got sufficient funds for police offices and buildings. The IGP claimed Okara district was among the areas of low crime rate as the competent police officers were posted there. He appreciated the former DPO Faisal Rana as a crime fighter.