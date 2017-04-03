The government has announced to provide fifty thousand opportunities of internship to unemployed youth from across the country and Azad Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Youth Training Programme.

Officials in National Internship Programme Office in Islamabad have said that all unemployed and fresh post-graduates up to twenty five years of age with minimum fifty percent marks can apply for this programme till the 15th of this month.

The scheme aims to enhance the skills of selected internees during one year training in any government and private institutions.

The Programme is specially receiving an overwhelming response from students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA as they consider it an excellent opportunity to enhance their skills and employability prospects.