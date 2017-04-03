The government has launched an ambitious plan to expand railway network throughout the country to link all parts together, especially Balochistan.

According to details, 2,965 kilometer long new tracks will be laid throughout the country which includes 1,761 kilometers in Balochistan.

Under the plan, 2,617 kilometer-long track will be upgraded, which include 1,064 kilometers in Balochistan.

The government has invited expression of interest to lay new railway tracks, rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing tracks on various sections via Build-Operate-Transfer basis.

The plan will help materialise Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's dream of a developed and economically strong Pakistan.