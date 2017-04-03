ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chief Imran Khan cannot win 2018 general elections due to politics of false allegations.

In a statement, she said that instead of issuing concocted statements, Imran Khan should pay heed towards his performance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that Imran Khan is ridiculing the Constitutional institutions of Pakistan.

She said that basic aim of Imran Khan is to spread anarchy and riots in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI Chief is creating hurdles in the way country's development and prosperity.