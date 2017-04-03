A 60-year-old man has been injured as a result of cross-border firing by Pakistani and Indian troops at Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, according to reports released by police officials.

According to the police official, Mohammad Din Mir was injured by the splinters of a mortar shell in results of the shelling that began at 9am.

The victim has been admitted to a military-run health facility in the area.

“They are using mortars and the shelling is continue intermittently,” the official said.

“They are using both small and big arms but no casualty has been reported as yet,” he said.

“The exact situation will however be clear only after the shelling stops or subsides,” he added.

Military sources said that Pakistani troops were retaliating “effectively”.

Two weeks earlier, a 60-year-old female resident of village Thandi Kassi lost her life in a similar incident according to a report released by ISPR.

Also, on Saturday, one person got injured when Indian border troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chari Kott sector, ISPR said in a statement.

The name of the injured civilian was Atiq Qureshi, military's media wing said in a statement.