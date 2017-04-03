SADIQABAD-The JUI-F centennial celebrations will prove to be a milestone in introducing new political trends regarding enforcement of Sharia in the country.

JUI-F tehsil general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the party office-bearers and workers from across the country will participate in the centennial celebrations conference to be held in Peshawar during the ongoing month. He said that JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the attendees, adding that Imam-e-Ka’ba Abdur Rehman Al-Sudais and representatives of Islamic organisations will also participate in the conference.

On the occasion, he also pointed out that religious seminaries are guardians of the geographical and ideological boundaries of Pakistan, pledging that the JUI-F will go to any extent to protect them.

JUI-F leaders including Maulana Abdullah Rabbani, Maulana Saad, Maulana Zubair, Maulana Ismail, Maulana Abu Bakr Farooqi and Maulana Saifullah were also present on the occasion.