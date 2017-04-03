Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has filed petition against a proposed agreement between the Sindh government and Bahria Town today for adoption of Karachi’s iconic beachside park Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

The petition filed by Karachi Mayor states that Sindh government has no jurisdiction to handover park to a private firm.

Speaking to the media personnel outside Sindh High Court (SHC), Waseem Akhtar said that Sindh government has not consulted the town administration and declared agreement illegal without consultation of Municipal Corporation.

Akhtar said that parks were handed over to town administration in bad condition. Akhtar proposed to build a park in Sohrab Goth.

“Neither there was an advertisement for adoption of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim to Bahria town nor was permission sought from Corporation”, stated Akhtar.

Akhtar said Sindh has suffered most from bad governance.

‘Appointment of two IGs in Sindh is clear example of bad governance. One is working on merit whereas second has been gifted for his loyalties to a political party.’ pronounced mayor.

To a question, Wasim Akhtar said he would not allow any more China cutting.

It should be recalled that Sindh government, in a notification, has handed over Bagh Ibne Qasim, to real estate giant BahriaTown for adoption. Following the development, the opposition legislators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed their outrage in Friday’s provincial assembly proceedings against the Sindh government’s step.

Bahria Town CEO Malik Riaz has clarified that his company would not be taking over the park until all stakeholders, including Karachi’s mayor are taken into confidence.