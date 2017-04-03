OKARA/KASUR-Five persons including a woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man murdered his wife by slitting her throat while she was asleep in village Bhai Raoky. Muhammad Akram used to quarrel with his wife Amiran Bibi over minor domestic issues. The other night, when Amiran was asleep, Akram killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged knife. The Churasta Mian Khan Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, two seminary students were killed after being hit by a speeding car. The students - Hafiz Arslan, 15, and Hafiz Habib were travelling on a motorbike.

As they reached near village Mupalky, a speeding car hit the bike head-on, killing both the students on the spot. Similarly, a motorcyclist - Jabbar of village 16/1-R was killed after the bike skidded off the road and rammed into a roadside tree.

In Kasur, an unidentified elderly man was crushed to death by a speeding car here at Chunian. According to police, the deceased was walking along a road in Mianwala locality when a speeding car, coming from the rear, crushed him death.