DUBAI - The Middle East’s biggest property sales platform for local and international real estate markets, the 13th edition of the International Property Show, was inaugurated here on Sunday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

This innovative event is held annually in Dubai for international and local companies involved in sales and promotion of real estate to individual and institutional investors.

Supported by the Dubai Land Department, International Property Show (IPS) is the leading consumer event which provides a perfect platform for both international and local real estate markets to showcase their residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate products and to conduct serious transactional business.

With the stability of the UAE real estate market, which continues to show a clear sustainable growth, IPS 2017 is set to be the most exciting show yet, providing consumers and real estate professionals from here and around the world with a ‘one-stop shop’ opportunity to capitalise on and take advantage from the best property deals locally and internationally.

The Nawa-e-Waqt Group is jointly sponsoring the Pakistan Pavilion at the show in collaboration with the Midas Communications. Leading property companies represented by their owners, senior executives and their media heads are attending this prestigious event. A large number of investors and real estate representatives visited 16 stalls set up at the Pakistan Pavilion. Over 100 persons, representing major participating companies are attending this show.

The Managing Director of the Nawa-e-Waqt Group, Ms Rameeza Nizami also attended the inaugural session and spent several hours visiting various sections of the show, exchanging views with the management of various stalls here. She expressed her appreciation to the enthusiasm and dedication of those involved in the making this event a real success.

The International Property Show is a great platform to not only showcase but also to sell project/properties amongst the right target audience. It provides the immense scope to directly get in touch with prospective clients, not only from Dubai but from all over the world. It’s an ideal platform that attracts leading global, regional and local developers. There is something for everyone attending this show.

After the great success of 2016 exhibition which was held in conjunction with annual investment meeting (AIM) and Dubai International Government Achievement exhibition, UAE is very excited to show future cities for the very first time in the IPS.

“Sell your property project to an expected audience of 20,000 end-users, investors and real estate professionals. Interact with visitors and investors who have the means and desires to purchase the finest property and gain global and regional media exposure, enhance you company image and develop brand awareness,” was the message of Dawood Al Shezawi, the president of the IPS 2017.