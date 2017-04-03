SADIQABAD/SIALKOT-The rulers have befooled the public and deprived them of basic necessities of life in the name of democracy, PPP leaders said.

Pakistan People's Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said PPP had also foiled the PML-N attempt to weaken the PPP in Punjab, due to which the PPP was forced to separate its political ways from the PML-N by ending its political alliance and reconciliation with it.

He said that the PPP leadership was actively considering on several options including the option of making a strong political alliance with the other opposition parties ahead of the coming 2018 general elections to defeat the PML-N.

He stated this while talking the newsmen and the party workers at Sambrial and Sialkot. He said that the PPP was also evolving an effective and positive political strategy ahead of the 2018 general elections and would soon begin a mass-contact campaign.

Kaira said that the PPP was successfully implementing the Bhutto ideology, adding that the re-organisation of the PPP would soon be completed across the Punjab with a great come back of the PPP in Punjab's politics.

Qamar Zaman Kaira was optimistic that the PPP will conquer "the Punjab" in the 2018 general elections as well by ousting the PML-N from power with the power of the votes and heavy mandate of the masses to be given to the PPP in 2018 polls a swell.

Talking to media, South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan said claimed that Pakistan People's Party is representative party of the lower class whose leaders are sincere with the poor public and making all-out efforts to get them rid of the miseries. He said that the PPP workers, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will overthrow the throne of Sharif family. "The establishment of PPP Secretariat at Sadiqabad has increased the pace of party organisation in the tehsil," he pointed out, adding that the secretariat has also provided the party workers with an opportunity to get their problems resolved at their doorsteps.

On the other hand, PPP office-bearer Hammad Faisal Khan pointed out that the youth is valuable asset to the country, adding the federal and provincial governments have to resolve their problems regarding education. He said that the PPP is committed to secure rights of the youth, adding that the party will let anyone to deny youth right to quality education.